'Twin Peaks' Director David Lynch Makes Surprise Appearance at Showtime TCA Panel

Twin Peaks director David Lynch surprised some lucky fans today!

The famed director stepped out during Showtime’s panel during the 2017 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 9) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

During the panel, David revealed some new details about the upcoming Twin Peaks revival.

“The story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days is very, very important for this,” he revealed, also opening up about the ending of the first series.

“What killed Twin Peaks originally — who killed Laura Palmer? — was a question that we did not ever really want to answer. That Laura Palmer mystery was the goose that laid these little golden eggs. And then at a certain point, we were told we needed to wrap that up and after that, [the show] never really picked up,” he explained.

Also in attendance was Jim Carrey and the cast of I’m Dying Up Here as well as Freida Pinto and the Guerrilla cast and Malin Akerman and the cast of Billions.

20+ pictures inside from Showtime’s TCA panel…

