Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 2:59 am

'Twin Peaks' Director David Lynch Makes Surprise Appearance at Showtime TCA Panel

'Twin Peaks' Director David Lynch Makes Surprise Appearance at Showtime TCA Panel

Twin Peaks director David Lynch surprised some lucky fans today!

The famed director stepped out during Showtime’s panel during the 2017 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 9) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

During the panel, David revealed some new details about the upcoming Twin Peaks revival.

“The story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days is very, very important for this,” he revealed, also opening up about the ending of the first series.

“What killed Twin Peaks originally — who killed Laura Palmer? — was a question that we did not ever really want to answer. That Laura Palmer mystery was the goose that laid these little golden eggs. And then at a certain point, we were told we needed to wrap that up and after that, [the show] never really picked up,” he explained.

Also in attendance was Jim Carrey and the cast of I’m Dying Up Here as well as Freida Pinto and the Guerrilla cast and Malin Akerman and the cast of Billions.

20+ pictures inside from Showtime’s TCA panel…
Just Jared on Facebook
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 01
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 02
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 03
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 04
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 05
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 06
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 07
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 08
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 09
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 10
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 11
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 12
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 13
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 14
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 15
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 16
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 17
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 18
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 19
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 20
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 21
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 22
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 23
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 24
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 25
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 26
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 27
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 28
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 29
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 30
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 31
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 32
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 33
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 34
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 35
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 36
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 37
twin peaks director david lynch makes surprise appearance at tca 38

Photos: Eric Charbonneau/AP
Posted to: 2017 TCA, David Lynch, Freida Pinto, Jim Carrey, Malin Akerman, Twin Peaks

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here