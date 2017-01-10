Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:43 pm

VIDEO: Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson Lift Refrigerators in New 'Baywatch' Trailer

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson are back in another shirtless trailer for their upcoming flick Baywatch!

In the hilarious new trailer, the duo show off their muscles during a weight lifting competition, casually save lives and have some pretty funny encounters with the other life guards.

“NEW INTERNATIONAL #Baywatch trailer. THANK U for making us one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. #DysfunctionalHeroes #ImOceanicMF,” Dwayne wrote on his Twitter account.

The trailer also includes their co-stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jon Bass.

Baywatch is set to hit theaters on May 26.

Check out the entire new trailer below…
Photos: YouTube
