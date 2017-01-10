VIDEO: Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson Lift Refrigerators in New 'Baywatch' Trailer
Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson are back in another shirtless trailer for their upcoming flick Baywatch!
In the hilarious new trailer, the duo show off their muscles during a weight lifting competition, casually save lives and have some pretty funny encounters with the other life guards.
“NEW INTERNATIONAL #Baywatch trailer. THANK U for making us one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. #DysfunctionalHeroes #ImOceanicMF,” Dwayne wrote on his Twitter account.
The trailer also includes their co-stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jon Bass.
Baywatch is set to hit theaters on May 26.
Check out the entire new trailer below…