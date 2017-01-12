Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Tries to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke has reportedly been investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services after his six-year-old son Julian told his mom Paula Patton and his school that he was hit by his dad.

Julian reportedly told his school that Robin spanked him more than once and the school reported the incident on January 3, at which time Paula filed an emergency order to restrict the contact that her ex would have with their son. She wanted him to only see Julian during monitored daytime visits.

In the documents filed, Paula said that Julian is scared of Robin and a school official filed a document noting that the six-year-old says his dad frequently “punches” him very hard, according to TMZ.

Robin explained what happened in the legal docs.

“On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage,” he said.

Robin also thinks that Paula is retaliating against him as she was not invited to his dad Alan Thicke‘s funeral last month. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father. As such, she was not welcome at his funeral,” he said in the docs.

Despite the claims, a judge denied Paula‘s request to limit Robin‘s joint custody, but the case is still ongoing.