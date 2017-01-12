Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Says He Wants Her Back

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Says He Wants Her Back

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband Lamar Odom has revealed that he wants her in his life again!

The 37-year-old former NBA player and the 32-year-old Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star finalized their divorce in December, at the same time Lamar checked into rehab for a month.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” host Dr. Travis Stork asked Lamar in newly released promo for The Doctors.

“Um, honestly, I want my wife back,” Lamar replied.

Khloe, meanwhile, is currently in a very happy place in her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for these two!

Watch the interview below.


Lamar Odom – The Doctors

Pictured inside: Khloe leaving a studio on Thursday (January 12) in Westlake, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian leaving the studio…

