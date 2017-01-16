Sofia Richie & Paris Hilton Sit Front Row for Moschino Fashion Show in Milan

Sofia Richie and Paris Hilton have reunited in Milan!

The blonde beauties sat front row together at the Moschino Fall Winter 2017 Men’s Show on Saturday night (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

Sofia and Paris held hands as they made their way through the crowds into the show that night as they fittingly wore Moschino to the show.

Inside the venue, the pair sat front row as they watched the show together.

Afterwards, Paris took to Instagram to share a cute selfie of them at the show.

Check it out below!

Reunited with my sis @SofiaRichie in #Milan supporting our bro @ItsJeremyScott. ✨👯✨ 🙌🏼 @Moschino A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:24am PST

