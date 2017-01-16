Top Stories
Mon, 16 January 2017 at 7:30 pm

Sofia Richie & Paris Hilton Sit Front Row for Moschino Fashion Show in Milan

Sofia Richie & Paris Hilton Sit Front Row for Moschino Fashion Show in Milan

Sofia Richie and Paris Hilton have reunited in Milan!

The blonde beauties sat front row together at the Moschino Fall Winter 2017 Men’s Show on Saturday night (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Sofia and Paris held hands as they made their way through the crowds into the show that night as they fittingly wore Moschino to the show.

Inside the venue, the pair sat front row as they watched the show together.

Afterwards, Paris took to Instagram to share a cute selfie of them at the show.

Check it out below!

Reunited with my sis @SofiaRichie in #Milan supporting our bro @ItsJeremyScott. ✨👯✨ 🙌🏼 @Moschino

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

10+ pictures inside of Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie arriving at the fashion show…
Credit: Instagram; Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie

