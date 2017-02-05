Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sun, 05 February 2017 at 12:30 am

'SNL' Mocks Donald Trump's Advisor Steve Bannon as The Grim Reaper - VIDEO

'SNL' Mocks Donald Trump's Advisor Steve Bannon as The Grim Reaper - VIDEO

Saturday Night Live is taking on President Donald Trump once again, and this time they’re going after his administration.

Alec Baldwin returned as Trump where he met with his closest advisor, Steve Bannon – who SNL mocked by having an actor dress up as the Grim Reaper to portray him.

New York Magazine recently reported that Bannon had to be “reminded” that he is not the president after he reportedly forced the Muslim Ban.

In the video below, Bannon (aka the Grim Reaper) makes Trump leave his seat at the main desk of the Oval Office for himself as Trump has to sit in a smaller desk where he plays with a toy.

Watch the sketch below!


Saturday Night Cold Open – February 4
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live, Stephen K. Bannon, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • j b

    Absolutely love that SNL continues to make Donald Trump look like the complete idiot that he is. Never seen them make fun of a President like this. Even stupid George W. Bush they had some respect for.

  • Mrs. Freeze

    Donald has already been having a rough weekend and this will possibly cause him to stroke out.

  • Carolbrivera

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj398d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj398d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash398MediaLinkGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★::::::!mj398d:….,…..

  • Joy

    I hope so!
    Hey sweety! hughugg

  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL!!!
    The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split.
    See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth. The truth is ALWAYS out there!!

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com/

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here