Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 2:25 pm

Celebrities React to Betsy DeVos' Confirmation as Education Secretary

Celebrities React to Betsy DeVos' Confirmation as Education Secretary

Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the next Secretary of Education for the United States after a tie-breaking vote came from Vice President Mike Pence.

Ms. DeVos has experience with charter schools and vouchers, but has very limited experience with public school education, and this has been a knock on her resume with many citizens. She also has no experience with student loans as she has never taken one out. Many are concerned about her wealthy background as well, wondering if this job could be a conflict of interest. She made headlines when asked about if students should have guns in the classroom – her answer cited that students may need weapons for grizzly bear protection.

Since her confirmation today, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to react to the nomination.

Click inside for more celebrity reactions…
  • MFGBali

    I’m so glad Betsy is the next Secretary of Education. Children finally will be able to go to school without having to worry about those pesky grizzly bears all the time.

  • cutitout

    The moment she starts trying to defund public schools/filter money to Jesus schools who don’t believe in dinosaurs and the millions of idiots who have children and voted for trump realize that they can’t afford to make up the difference to actually send their children to private school with a voucher or can’t technically get their children to and from whatever supposed better school they want them to go to , its gonna be hilarious.

    The only people who will benefit from her philosophy are the wealthy white people who already have money to send their kids to private school and suburban white parents who don’t wan’t their kids going to school with the “others” financially and racially.

  • Cap canuck

    AGIN STOP TALKING ABOUT POLITICS.YOUR JOB IS ABOUT TALKING ABOUT STUPID RICH DISNEY KIDS.

