Celebrities React to Betsy DeVos' Confirmation as Education Secretary
Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the next Secretary of Education for the United States after a tie-breaking vote came from Vice President Mike Pence.
Ms. DeVos has experience with charter schools and vouchers, but has very limited experience with public school education, and this has been a knock on her resume with many citizens. She also has no experience with student loans as she has never taken one out. Many are concerned about her wealthy background as well, wondering if this job could be a conflict of interest. She made headlines when asked about if students should have guns in the classroom – her answer cited that students may need weapons for grizzly bear protection.
Since her confirmation today, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to react to the nomination.
I wouldn't trust Betsy Devos with my dry cleaning. This is a very sad day. The @GOP are such money grubbing cowards. Shameful.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 7, 2017
Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017
Elementary math under Betsy Devos
Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?
A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples.
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017
.@POTUS this is an unabashed blatant lie. betsy devos has never been in the public school system NOR THE FIELD OF EDUCATION. you are evil.
— ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 7, 2017
Congradgulations to Betsy DeVos! Childrens need learning go give them learning Betsy!!!!!
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 7, 2017
Betsy Devos got confirmed. Everyone who voted for her should be ashamed. Party before country. They're using children's education as pawns.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 7, 2017
Betsy DeVos has been confirmed. Everyone stop having kids.
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 7, 2017