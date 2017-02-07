'Hidden Figures' Surpasses 'La La Land' for Highest-Grossing Oscar Movie!

Hidden Figures just accomplished something big – the movie surpassed La La Land in earnings to become the top-grossing Best Picture Oscar nominee of the year.

With taking this past weekend into account, Hidden Figures has accumulated a total $119.5 million, with $118.2 million for La La Land, EW reports.

Hidden Figures and La La Land are just two of the Best Picture nominees this year – Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight are also in contention.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are both nominated for their work in La La Land, with Octavia Spencer nominated for Hidden Figures.