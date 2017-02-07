Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake &amp; Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 3:56 pm

Joe Jonas Gives His Best Underwear Modeling Tips

Joe Jonas bared it all in his Guess underwear photo shoot and now he’s explaining how to get the look.

The 27-year-old DNCE front man opened up about the campaign while making an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday (February 6) in NYC.

“I’m trying to figure out why I did this one,” Joe joked, while pointing to one of his poses from the shoot.

Afterwards, Joe and host Jimmy Fallon decided they should put on some Guess underwear and attempt to recreate Joe‘s poses.

Watch it all go down in the hilarious video below…

Also pictured: Joe keeping it casual while heading into his hotel on Monday (February 6) and leaving the building the following day in New York City.

joe jonas gives some underwear modeling tips 01
joe jonas gives some underwear modeling tips 02
joe jonas gives some underwear modeling tips 03
joe jonas gives some underwear modeling tips 04
joe jonas gives some underwear modeling tips 05

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Joe Jonas

