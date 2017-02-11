Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 12:50 am

Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Confirmed For 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Confirmed For 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have been confirmed to join the cast of the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War.

The 37-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 20-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actor confirmed their roles during a Facebook Live chat from the set.

While Robert Downey Jr. hosted the Q&A session, he revealed that he was on set with Tom, who happened to be recording the video while covered in motion picture dots.

Later in the stream, Robert was joined by Chris, also confirming his role in the flick.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Watch the entire live stream below…
Avengers, Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland

