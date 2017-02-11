Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Confirmed For 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have been confirmed to join the cast of the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War.

The 37-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 20-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actor confirmed their roles during a Facebook Live chat from the set.

While Robert Downey Jr. hosted the Q&A session, he revealed that he was on set with Tom, who happened to be recording the video while covered in motion picture dots.

Later in the stream, Robert was joined by Chris, also confirming his role in the flick.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Watch the entire live stream below…