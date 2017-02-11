George Clooney's Mom Reveals Genders of His Twins

George Clooney‘s mom Nina is so excited to become a grandmother again when her daughter-in-law Amal gives birth later this year to twins!

The actor’s mom spoke to some media outlets after the exciting pregnancy news was revealed.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” Nina told Radar Online. “How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

“We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” she added in an interview with Us Weekly.