BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!
The full list of winners from the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards has been revealed!
La La Land was the big winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Picture and four other awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.
The BAFTAs always recognizes an emerging star with the EE Rising Star Award and this year’s winner was Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Tom Holland.
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land – WINNER
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake – WINNER
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers) – WINNER
Best Film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul – WINNER
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary
13th – WINNER
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings – WINNER
Moana
Zootropolis
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land) – WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Moonlight
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion – WINNER
Nocturnal Animals
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) – WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Best Actress
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
Emma Stone (La La Land) – WINNER
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Dev Patel (Lion) – WINNER
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Viola Davis (Fences) – WINNER
Best Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie – WINNER
La La Land
Best Make Up & Hair
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins – WINNER
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound
Arrival – WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book – WINNER
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story – WINNER
Tough
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland – WINNER