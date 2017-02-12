BAFTAs 2017 – Complete Winners List Revealed!

The full list of winners from the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards has been revealed!

La La Land was the big winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Picture and four other awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

The BAFTAs always recognizes an emerging star with the EE Rising Star Award and this year’s winner was Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Tom Holland.

BAFTAs 2017 – Complete Winners List

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land – WINNER

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake – WINNER

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers) – WINNER

Best Film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul – WINNER

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary

13th – WINNER

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings – WINNER

Moana

Zootropolis

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land) – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion – WINNER

Nocturnal Animals

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) – WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best Actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

Emma Stone (La La Land) – WINNER

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Dev Patel (Lion) – WINNER

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Viola Davis (Fences) – WINNER

Best Original Music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie – WINNER

La La Land

Best Make Up & Hair

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins – WINNER

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound

Arrival – WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book – WINNER

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story – WINNER

Tough

EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland – WINNER