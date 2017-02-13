Adriana Lima & Jourdan Dunn Buddy Up At Maybelline's NYFW Party!

Adriana Lima and Jourdan Dunn steal the show as they strike a pose at the Maybelline New York celebrates 2017 New York Fashion Week held at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown on Sunday (February 12) in New York City.

The two supermodels were joined at the bash by fellow models Devon Windsor, Kemp Muhl, Emily DiDonato, Herieth Paul, I-Hua Wu and DJ Neels Visser.

“Forever my girl crush @adrianalima 😍😍#maybellinegirls #NYFW,” Jourdan captioned with her Instagram post.

The evening before, Ariana looked radiant in red at Jason Wu‘s latest fashion show.



FYI: Adriana is wearing a Zeynep Arcay trench coat.

