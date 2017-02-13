Katy Perry Changes Into Black Jumpsuit for Grammys After Party

Katy Perry hits the red carpet in a black jumpsuit while attending Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party on Sunday night (February 12) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old singer performed during the show and gave the first live performance of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Before the show, Katy tweeted how her real after party would be going home to watch her BFF Allison Williams in the season premiere of HBO’s Girls.

@lenadunham @girlsHBO literally this is my Grammy after party. I can't WAIT! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 12, 2017

FYI: Katy is wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Jennifer Fisher bracelet.