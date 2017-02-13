Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 10:08 am

Katy Perry Changes Into Black Jumpsuit for Grammys After Party

Katy Perry Changes Into Black Jumpsuit for Grammys After Party

Katy Perry hits the red carpet in a black jumpsuit while attending Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party on Sunday night (February 12) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old singer performed during the show and gave the first live performance of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Before the show, Katy tweeted how her real after party would be going home to watch her BFF Allison Williams in the season premiere of HBO’s Girls.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Jennifer Fisher bracelet.
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry changes into black jumpsuit for grammys after party 01
katy perry changes into black jumpsuit for grammys after party 02
katy perry changes into black jumpsuit for grammys after party 03
katy perry changes into black jumpsuit for grammys after party 04
katy perry changes into black jumpsuit for grammys after party 05

Photos: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, 2017 Grammys After Parties, Grammys, Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here