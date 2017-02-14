Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017

Kim Kardashian Is 'Dying' at This Old Resurfaced Tweet!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out on Valentine’s Day in New York City.

The 36-year-old reality star and Kanye, 39, went out to breakfast at the Mercer Street Hotel on Tuesday (February 14).

The day before, Kim landed in New York City, as Kanye is set to debut his new Yeezy collection tomorrow for NYFW!

Earlier in the morning, Kim took to Twitter to laugh about a former tweet!

“I see people retweeting this from 7 years ago 😂Kourtney hacked me & tweeted this as a joke! I’m dying seeing my old tweets,” she wrote. Read it below…
