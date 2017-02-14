Robert Downey Jr. Set to Star in Film Based on 'Reply All' Podcast

Robert Downey Jr. has just joined the cast of director’s Richard Linklater‘s upcoming film based on the “Reply All” podcast!

The new film will specifically be based on the recent “Man of the People” episode, which aired in January.

The episode tells the true story of Dr. John Brinkley, a man who scams his way to fame using fake medicine, populism, and radio. His practices come into question when Dr. Morris Fishbein begins a mission to take him down.

Robert will also produce the flick with his wife Susan and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison.