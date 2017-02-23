Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 8:04 pm

Lea Michele Successfully Does Yoga on Water - See Photos!

Lea Michele wears a pink one-piece swimsuit while showing off her yoga moves in the middle of the ocean on Thursday afternoon (February 23) in Maui, Hawaii.

The 30-year-old actress lounged on the water with her gal pals and did yoga moves on top of her paddle board. Pretty impressive!

Lea did some yoga on the water the day before as well and posted a photo on Instagram. “Paddle board yoga in Hawaii! 🌊✌🏻☀️,” she wrote.

