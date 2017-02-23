Oscars 2017's In Memoriam to Feature Sara Bareilles Performance

Sara Bareilles will be performing at the 2017 Academy Awards during the In Memoriam segment this weekend!

The song that the Grammy and Tony-nominated singer will sing has not yet been revealed.

“Sara’s unique artistry will honor those we’ve lost in our community, including familiar faces and those behind the scenes who have enriched the art of moviemaking,” Oscars producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement.

This is an exciting time for Sara as she is gearing up for her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress, the show she wrote the music for!