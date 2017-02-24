Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out for Date Night in London!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out for Date Night in London!

Sophie Turner holds on tight to boyfriend Joe Jonas as they leave dinner at 34 Restaurant on Thursday night (February 24) in London, England.

The newly 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress and her DNCE singer boyfriend stepped out to celebrate her birthday!

While he was out and about in London earlier that day, Joe ran into one of his Guess underwear campaign billboards – and shared a picture of it on Instagram.

Look who I found @guess

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

