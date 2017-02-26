Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2017 - Watch His Speech (Video)

Mahershala Ali has won Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actor won the award for his work in the movie Moonlight. He was nominated against Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges, Manchester By the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, Lion‘s Dev Patel, and Nocturnal Animals‘ Michael Shannon.

This is an amazing week for Mahershala as he also became a father for the first time after his wife Amatus gave birth to their first child.

“We just had a daughter four days ago, so i just want to thank [my wife] for being such a soldier through this process,” Mahershala said during his acceptance speech.

The award was presented by Alicia Vikander, last year’s winner for Best Supporting Actress.