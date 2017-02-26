Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:48 pm

Oscars 2017 - All the Stars Who Wore ACLU Blue Ribbons

Oscars 2017 - All the Stars Who Wore ACLU Blue Ribbons

Many of the attendees at the 2017 Oscars made a big statement by wearing blue ACLU ribbons on the red carpet.

The ribbons served as a symbol of solidarity for the American Civil Liberties Union, who “has worked to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

Some of the stars spotted wearing the ribbons include nominees Ruth Negga and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and model Karlie Kloss.

“I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” Lin said.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the stars who supported the ACLU at the Oscars…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

