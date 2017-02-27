Damien Chazelle Wins Oscars' Best Director, Breaks Record for Youngest Winner! (Video)

Damien Chazelle broke an amazing Oscars record tonight!

The 32-year-old director took home the award for Best Director for his work on La La Land at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Damien is now the youngest winner of the award in history.

Damien beat out Denis Villeneuve for Arrival, Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, and Barry Jenkins for Moonlight.

“This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it,” he told the crowd.

Watch his acceptance speech below!