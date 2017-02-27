Whose Fault was the Oscars Best Picture Mistake? PwC Releases Statement Taking Blame

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tabulates the results of the Oscars voting process and is in charge of handing the envelopes to presenters, has released released a statement apologizing for the big mix-up that happened when the wrong winner was announced at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the winner of Best Picture as La La Land and after the film’s producers accepted the prize, they were informed that Moonlight was the rightful winner of the award.

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation,” the statement continued.

The firm has two briefcases with the winner envelopes inside on each side of the stage.