'Trolls' Announces Sequel With Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake!

Fresh off of its Oscar nod, Trolls just announced an upcoming sequel!

According to Universal and DreamWorks Animation, Trolls 2 will be heading to theaters in 2020!

The sequel will even feature the animated film’s original stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake!

The first installment of the flick made $339.5 million at the box office following its release last November.

Now we just have to hope Justin will write another infectious song like “Can’t Stop The Feeling” for the new film!

Trolls 2 is expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.