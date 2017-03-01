Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 12:16 am

Chris Pratt Meets His Dad Kurt Russell in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kurt Russell has finally made his appearance in the latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer!

The 65-year-old actor has a tense first meeting with Chris Pratt at the end of the trailer where he introduces himself as Chris‘ dad!

In the last trailer released during the 2017 Super Bowl, Chris showed off his killer abs!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.

A ton of photos from the upcoming Marvel movie were recently released. Check them out in our gallery!


Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Trailer
Photos: Disney/Marvel
