David Harbour In Talks to Play Cable in 'Deadpool 2'

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is close to locking in an exciting new role. He is in talks to play the mutant Cable in the upcoming movie Deadpool 2!

The character is the son of Scott Summers a.k.a. Cyclops in the Marvel comics and he’s also known as his birth name Nathan Summers.

Cable is a time traveling mutant and he travels to the present day from a possible future timeline, according to TheWrap.

Deadpool 2, which will star Ryan Reynolds, does not yet have a release date. We can’t wait to know more though!