Britney Spears Puts On Her Own Runway Show - Watch Here!

Who needs New York Fashion Week or Paris Fashion Week when you’re Britney Spears!

The 35-year-old entertainer took on the fashion scene in her own special way in a recent Twitter video, when she turned her reality into a runway and put on her very own fashion show in the hallway of her home.

“Just doing my own runway show,” Brit Brit captioned with the social media clip of herself showing off her catwalk skills in a trio of sexy mini dresses.

Consider your Friday to be official made, thank you Britney Spears!