Sat, 04 March 2017 at 12:19 am

Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle As His Date to His Best Friend's Wedding!

Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle As His Date to His Best Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle is getting to know Prince Harry‘s friends a little better!

The 35-year-old Suits actress joined the 32-year-old royal to his best friend’s wedding this weekend in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The couple met up in the Caribbean to celebrate the nuptials of Harry‘s friend Tom Inskip and his future wife Lara Hughes-Young.

Harry and Tom have been friends since they were students at Eton College boarding school.

According to E! News, Harry and Meghan were spotted enjoying each other’s company while chatting at their assigned table.

Harry and Meghan were last spotted together earlier this month on a date night in London.
prince harry and meghan markle head to wedding together 01
prince harry and meghan markle head to wedding together 02

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
