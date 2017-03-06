Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Chris Pratt Does 'Spontaneous Dance Parties' On Set, Says Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard!

Chris Pratt jets out of LAX Airport on Sunday evening (March 5) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard recently spoke with THR about filming the second movie in the series.

“Making a Jurassic film is challenging, exhilarating and most importantly fun. No matter the footwear, Claire is a woman who gets things done. I’m so excited to be doing it a second time. Plus Chris Pratt is here every day doing his spontaneous dance parties — what’s better than that?” Bryce said.
Photos: FameFlynet, AKM-GSI
