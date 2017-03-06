Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 4:50 pm

Hilary Duff Signs Herself Up for Some Very Intense Coffee

Hilary Duff Signs Herself Up for Some Very Intense Coffee

Hilary Duff grabs some coffees to go at Alfred Coffee on Sunday (March 5) in Studio City, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress and singer posted a photo the next day concerning some very powerful coffee!

“Well this just sounds like a dream 1) you get caffeinated 2) i think they are implying it’s so strong it puts a bend in your hair. That skips a whole getting ready step. I’m in and slightly scared,” Hilary wrote. See the pic below!

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Photos: FameFlynet
