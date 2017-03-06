Hilary Duff Signs Herself Up for Some Very Intense Coffee

Hilary Duff grabs some coffees to go at Alfred Coffee on Sunday (March 5) in Studio City, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress and singer posted a photo the next day concerning some very powerful coffee!

“Well this just sounds like a dream 1) you get caffeinated 2) i think they are implying it’s so strong it puts a bend in your hair. That skips a whole getting ready step. I’m in and slightly scared,” Hilary wrote. See the pic below!