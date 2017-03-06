Joe Jonas' iHeartRadio Music Awards Date Was a 'Big Burly Security Guard'

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner jet out of LAX on Sunday evening (March 5) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old was in attendance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On the red carpet, Joe was asked about his date for the evening.

‘”Where’s my date? My date is, I guess, the big burly security guard today,” Joe joked with E! News, clarifying, “I’m solo today.”

“We’re all taking a little time off right now before we start up again for the rest of the year,” Joe said about taking a break from DNCE. “We’re just enjoying this nice, calm week. It’s been nice.”