Tue, 07 March 2017 at 6:50 pm

Adele Exarchopoulos Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump During Fashion Week!

Adele Exarchopoulos Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump During Fashion Week!

French actress Adele Exarchopoulos is expecting her first child!

The 23-year-old actress, best known for her work in the movie Blue Is the Warmest Color, debuted her baby bump while attending the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 7) in Paris, France.

Adele also showed off her baby bump on Instagram for the first time that day with a “before the show” photo of herself getting ready to attend the event.

The father of the child is not publicly known at this point.
Photos: Getty
