Kit Harington Talks 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Says New Season is 'Much Grander' Than in the Past

Winter is almost here!

After Game of Thrones announced that season seven will be returning to HBO on July 16, Kit Harington is sharing some details on the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays Jon Snow on the fan favorite show, spoke with ABC News where he called season seven “much grander” than anything fans fans have seen before.



CHECK OUT: Game of Thrones Season 7 Gets First Official Poster!

“Season seven has much more ambition,” Kit said. “There are less episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up.”

The next season of Game of Thrones will only have seven episodes, instead of its usual 10.

As the show nears its end – there will only be one more season after season seven – Kit really wants the show to go out “with a bang.”

“That has to happen at the end of Thrones, this season and next season,” Kit said. “It has to go into places TV hasn’t been.”