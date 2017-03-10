Lorde Says It 'Feels Big & Intense' Having New Song 'Liability' Out!

Lorde is opening up about her newly-released song “Liability,” from her second full-length album Melodrama!

“Wow feels big and intense having ‘Liability’ out in the world strange part of myself for a lot of people to look at. Good though,” the 20-year-old singer tweeted. “PS. Not a single for those asking, just a strange little sister of this album really. but i love it ❤”

“Jack truly pushed me to a place I’d never been with this album, I couldn’t love him more for it,” Lorde continued. “This song freaked and grossed me out at first & i remember my synesthesia was really blaring in the session, this swirling combo of high school and recent and private and public memories. Felt like when i walk down the hall kind of drunk at a party and shut myself in a bedroom to mumble something happy or sad into my phone.”

Pictured: Lorde all smiles while visiting The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at Z100 Studio to promote Melodrama on Friday morning (March 10) in New York City.