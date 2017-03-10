Lorde Says It 'Feels Big & Intense' Having New Song 'Liability' Out!
Lorde is opening up about her newly-released song “Liability,” from her second full-length album Melodrama!
“Wow feels big and intense having ‘Liability’ out in the world strange part of myself for a lot of people to look at. Good though,” the 20-year-old singer tweeted. “PS. Not a single for those asking, just a strange little sister of this album really. but i love it ❤”
“Jack truly pushed me to a place I’d never been with this album, I couldn’t love him more for it,” Lorde continued. “This song freaked and grossed me out at first & i remember my synesthesia was really blaring in the session, this swirling combo of high school and recent and private and public memories. Felt like when i walk down the hall kind of drunk at a party and shut myself in a bedroom to mumble something happy or sad into my phone.”
Pictured: Lorde all smiles while visiting The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at Z100 Studio to promote Melodrama on Friday morning (March 10) in New York City.
oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF
— Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017