Ed Sheeran to Guest-Star on 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

File this under news you definitely didn’t see coming – Ed Sheeran will appear on Game of Thrones!

Showrunner David Benioff revealed during the 2017 SXSW Festival that the Grammy-winning singer will make a cameo in the upcoming seventh season.

In fact, they’ve been trying to get him to be on the show for a long time, according to EW.

In case you didn’t know, Ed won’t be the first famous crooner to appear. Coldplay‘s Will Champion and Snow Patrol‘s Gary Lightbody have both guest-starred.

Game of Thrones will premiere this summer on HBO.