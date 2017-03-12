Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 1:41 am

Kim Kardashian Wears Lip Ring to Family Equality Council's Impact Awards

Kim Kardashian Wears Lip Ring to Family Equality Council's Impact Awards

Kim Kardashian stuns in a white gown and lip ring as she speaks on stage during the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday night (March 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old tv personality attended the awards event to presented the award to TV producers Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese for their outstanding support for LGBTQ families.

Other stars spotted arriving at the event were Sarah Paulson, Ross Matthews, Julie Bowen, Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau, Becca Tobin and husband Zach Martin, and Alexandra Billings.

FYI: Kim is wearing a Rick Owens dress.

15+ pictures inside of stars at the Impact Awards
