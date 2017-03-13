Mon, 13 March 2017 at 12:06 pm
Sean Spicer Gets Confronted in an Apple Store (Video)
- Watch the video of White House press secretary Sean Spicer being confronted in an Apple Store – TMZ
- Here’s how the finale of The Vampire Diaries was originally supposed to end – Just Jared Jr
- Whoopi Goldberg reveals plans to sue over a fake news story – Gossip Cop
- Tatiana Maslany has won another award – Lainey Gossip
- John Oliver breaks down why GOP health care plan is good for Paul Ryan‘s “erection” – TooFab
- How many holes are in Kylie Jenner‘s outfit? – MTV
- You’ll be surprised that these celebs are actually twins – Popsugar
