Nicholas Hoult Praises Daniel Kaluuya's 'Get Out' Performance!
Nicholas Hoult is all about breakout hit, Get Out!
“My face watching #getout,” the 27-year-old actor shared on his Instagram with a picture of leading star Daniel Kaluuya following a special screening of the flick held at the Soho Hotel on Monday (March 13) i London, England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicholas Hoult
“@kaluuya you’re a boss, loved it x,” Nicholas added, praising Daniel’s performance.
Also in attendance at the screening was TV host Jonathan Ross and “Never Forget You” hit-maker MNEK.
10+ pictures inside of Nicholas Hoult and others at the special Get Out screening…