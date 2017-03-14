Nicholas Hoult Praises Daniel Kaluuya's 'Get Out' Performance!

Nicholas Hoult is all about breakout hit, Get Out!

“My face watching #getout,” the 27-year-old actor shared on his Instagram with a picture of leading star Daniel Kaluuya following a special screening of the flick held at the Soho Hotel on Monday (March 13) i London, England.

“@kaluuya you’re a boss, loved it x,” Nicholas added, praising Daniel’s performance.

Also in attendance at the screening was TV host Jonathan Ross and “Never Forget You” hit-maker MNEK.



