Tue, 14 March 2017 at 1:26 pm

'SNL' Weekend Update Is Headed to Primetime!

'SNL' Weekend Update Is Headed to Primetime!

Saturday Night Live‘s popular Weekend Update segment is headed to primetime, at least for the summer!

The late night segment, hosted by SNL writers Colin Jost and Michael Che, is set to air four primetime specials later this year.

“SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn’t want them to take the summer off. We’re thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh ‘Weekend Update’ shows in primetime this August,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

The primetime specials are set to air starting beginning August 10th.

Photos: NBC
  • 777

    They should at least bring Tina and Amy for that. No one cares about these 2 clowns, they’re not the reason SNL is doing so well in the ratings.

