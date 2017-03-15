Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 3:30 pm

Emma Watson Is Taking Legal Action Against Photo Hackers

Emma Watson Is Taking Legal Action Against Photo Hackers

Emma Watson is taking legal action against hackers who stole her private photos.

The 26-year-old actress was victim of hackers stealing dozens of her photos, showing her trying on various outfits.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs,” her publicist told the BBC.

They added, “Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.

Back in 2014, Emma was threatened with a leak of private images but she later revealed she knew it was a hoax because the pictures described did not exist.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Emma Watson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here