Emma Watson Is Taking Legal Action Against Photo Hackers

Emma Watson is taking legal action against hackers who stole her private photos.

The 26-year-old actress was victim of hackers stealing dozens of her photos, showing her trying on various outfits.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs,” her publicist told the BBC.

They added, “Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.

Back in 2014, Emma was threatened with a leak of private images but she later revealed she knew it was a hoax because the pictures described did not exist.