Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 6:52 pm

Marian Hill Drops Music Video for 'Down' - Watch Now!

Marian Hill just released a video for their hit song “Down” and you need to see it.

The first single from the duo’s debut LP, Act One, first gained traction after it was placed in a commercial for the iPhone 7.

In the vid, the duo can be seen riding up and down in an elevator which takes some unexpected turns.

“down video is here! special thank you to director @_WhiteBoyFly_ for last minute SLAYING the down video @PsychoFilmsLLC,” the group wrote on their Twitter.

Watch the entire music video below…
