Chance the Rapper Reveals How Much Apple Paid Him to Stream 'Coloring Book'

Chance the Rapper is opening up about his status as an independent artist after questions surfaced regarding his deal with Apple Music to release his Grammy-winning project Coloring Book.

The 23-year-old rapper took to his Twitter to clarify his deal, revealing that Apple paid him $500,000 to exclusively stream the album.

“I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with @apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence, I wanna clear things up,” Chance wrote in a series of tweets.

He added, “@apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on applemusic for 2 weeks. That was the extent of my deal, after 2 weeks it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed the money and they’re all good people over there.”

I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with @apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence..

