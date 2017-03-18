Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 8:35 pm

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Drake‘s new album is finally here!

The 30-year-old rapper debuted More Life on his OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1 on Saturday (March 18).

Drake first announced his More Life playlist project back in October and has released several singles since, such as “Two Birds, One Stone,” “Sneakin,’” and “Fake Love.”

The album art shows Drake‘s father Dennis Graham with the words “A Playlist By October Firm.”

More Life includes 22 tracks and also features Kanye West, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, and more.

Download the album now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify!
Photos: Instagram
