Jonathan Lipnicki Opens Up About Being Bullied, Says He Suffered From Anxiety & Depression

Jonathan Lipnicki is opening up about growing up as a child star.

The 26-year-old actor – who is best known for his roles in Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little – recently took to Instagram where he shared that he suffered from bullying and depression while he was younger.

“”As a kid/teen, I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB,” Jonathan shared. “I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again.”

Jonathan went on to say that he would suffer from panic attacks nights before school.

However, Jonathan went on to say that he was able to defeat his bullies and stay strong.

“Im sharing a little of my experience. It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem. I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art. I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better. As much as it is easier said than done, overcoming being bullied is a reality and I hope this resonates with all of you,” Jonathan shared.