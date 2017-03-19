Emma Watson Thinks The Beast Is Hot, Twitter Agrees!

Top Stories
Did you see Beauty and the Beast this weekend and find yourself thinking The Beast was attractive, even before transforming into his human form!?

Well, you aren’t alone! Emma Watson, who plays Belle in the film, admitted she finds the furry beast very attractive in an interview with Yahoo.

“There’s something a bit sad about when he transforms. You’re like a bit…oh…okay, you were quite nice before. He’s hot. The beast is hot,” Emma said.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users are agreeing with Emma – The Beast is sexy!

beauty and the beast stills 01
beauty and the beast stills 02
beauty and the beast stills 03
beauty and the beast stills 04
beauty and the beast stills 05
beauty and the beast stills 06
beauty and the beast stills 07
beauty and the beast stills 08
beauty and the beast stills 09
beauty and the beast stills 10
beauty and the beast stills 11
beauty and the beast stills 12
beauty and the beast stills 13
beauty and the beast stills 14
beauty and the beast stills 15
beauty and the beast stills 16
beauty and the beast stills 17
beauty and the beast stills 18
beauty and the beast stills 19
beauty and the beast stills 20
beauty and the beast stills 21
beauty and the beast stills 22
beauty and the beast stills 23
beauty and the beast stills 24
beauty and the beast stills 25
beauty and the beast stills 26
beauty and the beast stills 27
beauty and the beast stills 28
beauty and the beast stills 29
beauty and the beast stills 30
beauty and the beast stills 31
beauty and the beast stills 32
beauty and the beast stills 33
beauty and the beast stills 34

Photos: Disney
Beauty and the Beast, Dan Stevens, Emma Watson

Getty
