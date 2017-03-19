Emma Watson Thinks The Beast Is Hot, Twitter Agrees!
Did you see Beauty and the Beast this weekend and find yourself thinking The Beast was attractive, even before transforming into his human form!?
Well, you aren’t alone! Emma Watson, who plays Belle in the film, admitted she finds the furry beast very attractive in an interview with Yahoo.
“There’s something a bit sad about when he transforms. You’re like a bit…oh…okay, you were quite nice before. He’s hot. The beast is hot,” Emma said.
Meanwhile, many Twitter users are agreeing with Emma – The Beast is sexy!
Click inside to read fan tweets about The Beast…
I saw #BeautyAndTheBeast this weekend and it was AMAZING, but can we also talk about how the Beast was kind of hot?
— tori alexander (@Tori__Alexander) March 19, 2017
The beast in Beauty and the beast is hot af
— bailey jameson (@baileyyboo22) March 19, 2017
Real talk: the beast is hot af
— Alyssa Rose (@Lyssssajade) March 19, 2017
WELL HOT DAMN THE BEAST IS ATTRACTIVE AF DON'T @ ME THANKS
— rylie (@oceantyIer) March 19, 2017
I saw beauty and the beast last night and the beast was high key hot
— Emily Clune (@emclune) March 19, 2017
Shoutout to everyone who thought The Beast was actually kind of hot
— Louise Artadi (@louiseartadi) March 19, 2017
i was conflicted for entire film because the beast was hot and then i realised that made me a furry
— ✯ F ʀ ᴀ ɴ ✯ (@finaIfrantasy) March 19, 2017
okay why was the beast so hot
— britt😊 (@brittanyahlgrim) March 19, 2017
Wow the Beast is HOT, but so is his human form, but the beast is hotter
— Cecelia Zitarosa (@ceceliazitarosa) March 19, 2017
Beauty and the beast was awesome!!! I think the beast is hot!!! pic.twitter.com/dI2gSBsGFe
— Adriane Gray (@AdrianeGray3) March 19, 2017
I think The Beast from Beauty and the Beast is hot when he's a beast.
— Linds. (@WiensLinds) March 19, 2017
Okay I'm just going to say it. The Beast was ridiculously hot and his human form was less so. Still very hot, though. #BeautyAndBeast
— Bradley Joseph (@storybookclimax) March 19, 2017
Is the beast from the OG Beauty & the Beast lowkey kind of hot?
— delainey henson (@delaineyhenso13) March 19, 2017
@katehappyface girl, the beast is hot. Animated or live-action, he always looks hotter than his human self
— Zabu (@xxzabrinaxx) March 19, 2017
Dang it guys the Beast is super hot
— Preston Heitstuman (@PressyWessy) March 19, 2017
Is it bad that the beast from #BeautyAndTheBeast is actually really fucking hot?
— Amanda Lauren (@manderzzz91) March 19, 2017