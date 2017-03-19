Emma Watson Thinks The Beast Is Hot, Twitter Agrees!

Did you see Beauty and the Beast this weekend and find yourself thinking The Beast was attractive, even before transforming into his human form!?

Well, you aren’t alone! Emma Watson, who plays Belle in the film, admitted she finds the furry beast very attractive in an interview with Yahoo.

“There’s something a bit sad about when he transforms. You’re like a bit…oh…okay, you were quite nice before. He’s hot. The beast is hot,” Emma said.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users are agreeing with Emma – The Beast is sexy!

Click inside to read fan tweets about The Beast…