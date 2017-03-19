Jaden Smith Seemingly Films Possible New Music Video

Jaden Smith heads into Catch LA restaurant while getting filmed by a cameraman on Saturday (March 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 18-year-old rapper and actor looked to be filming a new music video, and his cameraman just so happened to be his BFF Moises Arias.

At one point, Moises filmed Jaden walking out of the restaurant, and Jaden even hung out of the window of their vehicle to film a shot.

The week before, it was announced that Jaden had split with his girlfriend Sarah Snyder.

Earlier in the month, Jaden sat front row at the Louis Vuitton Paris fashion show.