Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:20 am

'Power Rangers' Movie to Feature First On-Screen LGBT Superhero

'Power Rangers' Movie to Feature First On-Screen LGBT Superhero

Power Rangers director Dean Israelite has revealed that there is a small, but “pivotal” scene where it is discovered that Trini the Yellow Power Ranger (Becky G) is gay.

The scene happens where Trini is going through relationship problems, which one of the heroes assumes is “boyfriend problems,” but then discovers it’s “girlfriend problems.”

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” Dean told THR. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

There are superheros who have represented the LGBTQ community, but it’s never been translated to the big screen.

Another character in a major motion picture released this month – Beauty and The Beastalso features a gay character.

Power Rangers will be released this Friday.
Just Jared on Facebook
trini gay power rangers moment 01
trini gay power rangers moment 02
trini gay power rangers moment 03
trini gay power rangers moment 04
trini gay power rangers moment 05
trini gay power rangers moment 06
trini gay power rangers moment 07
trini gay power rangers moment 08

Credit: Lionsgate
Posted to: Becky G, Movies, Power Rangers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • bennfbeckmaN

    Oh god, here come the pissed off people. Seriously, thoundands of white, straight characters in movies, have one gay/lesbian character every few movies and people say it’s “liberal propaganda.” Jesus…

  • bennfbeckmaN

    Oh god, here come the pissed off people. Seriously, thoundands of white, straight characters in movies, have one gay/lesbian character every few movies and people say it’s “liberal propaganda.” Jesus…

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here