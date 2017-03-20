'Power Rangers' Movie to Feature First On-Screen LGBT Superhero

Power Rangers director Dean Israelite has revealed that there is a small, but “pivotal” scene where it is discovered that Trini the Yellow Power Ranger (Becky G) is gay.

The scene happens where Trini is going through relationship problems, which one of the heroes assumes is “boyfriend problems,” but then discovers it’s “girlfriend problems.”

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” Dean told THR. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

There are superheros who have represented the LGBTQ community, but it’s never been translated to the big screen.

Another character in a major motion picture released this month – Beauty and The Beast – also features a gay character.

Power Rangers will be released this Friday.