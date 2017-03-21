Zachary Quinto Buys Thoughtful Gift for Boyfriend Miles McMillan

Zachary Quinto is such a sweet boyfriend!

The 39-year-old Star Trek actor bought a super thoughtful present for his boyfriend, model Miles McMillan.

“Thank you @zacharyquinto for my present!” Miles shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “You gave me my best (appliance) friend back! The months of my laziness for not going to get a replacement kettle and having to boil water in a stove top kettle have been truly EXCRUCIATING! ;) (I’m writing this as it’s bringing the water up to a specific 175).”

Zachary and Miles were spotted walking their dogs together on Sunday (March 19) in New York City.

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Zachary was sporting a fresh new haircut, though he was hiding it underneath his hoodie.