Rachel Lindsay Goes on Horseback Riding Date for 'The Bachelorette'!

Rachel Lindsay has started dating her men from The Bachelorette!

The 31-year-old lawyer was spotted on a horseback riding date with a very handsome suitor on Thursday (March 23) around Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Lindsay

Earlier this week, Rachel brought six of her suitors on a group date to The Ellen Show where they spilled on who got the first kiss with her.

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere in May on ABC!

10+ pictures inside of Rachel Lindsay and her suitor on their date…