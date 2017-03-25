Nicole Kidman Meets Robert Pattinson in the Desert in 'Queen of the Desert' Trailer

The trailer for Nicole Kidman‘s upcoming movie Queen of the Desert has been released!

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside some great leading men in the film, including James Franco, Robert Pattinson, and Damian Lewis.

Queen of the Desert tells the extraordinary true story of a trailblazing woman who found freedom in the faraway world of the Middle East. Gertrude Bell (Kidman) chafes against the stifling rigidity of life in turn-of-the-century England, leaving it behind for a chance to travel to Tehran. So begins her lifelong adventure across the Arab world, a journey marked by danger, a passionate affair with a British officer (Franco), and an encounter with the legendary T.E. Lawrence (Pattinson).

The movie is opening in theaters and VOD on April 14.



Queen of the Desert – Official Trailer