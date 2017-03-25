Top Stories
'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 1:57 pm

Nicole Kidman Meets Robert Pattinson in the Desert in 'Queen of the Desert' Trailer

Nicole Kidman Meets Robert Pattinson in the Desert in 'Queen of the Desert' Trailer

The trailer for Nicole Kidman‘s upcoming movie Queen of the Desert has been released!

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside some great leading men in the film, including James Franco, Robert Pattinson, and Damian Lewis.

Queen of the Desert tells the extraordinary true story of a trailblazing woman who found freedom in the faraway world of the Middle East. Gertrude Bell (Kidman) chafes against the stifling rigidity of life in turn-of-the-century England, leaving it behind for a chance to travel to Tehran. So begins her lifelong adventure across the Arab world, a journey marked by danger, a passionate affair with a British officer (Franco), and an encounter with the legendary T.E. Lawrence (Pattinson).

The movie is opening in theaters and VOD on April 14.


Queen of the Desert – Official Trailer
